90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

Ima Elijah

Abubakar during a chat with Arise TV on Friday had claimed that 90 percent of people in the North are not on social media.

He stated that this development would limit the chances of the Labour Party (LP) and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the 2023 presidential election.

“So, it is very difficult to expect a miracle to happen, simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party. After all, they were saying through social media, that they had more than one million votes in Osun state.

“But how many votes did Labour Party get in Osun? And then again, mark you, you’re talking about social media. In the north, 90 percent of our people are not tuned to social media,” he said.

However, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express their various views regarding the statement made by the former vice presidential candidate.

@novieverest wrote: “Atiku is proud that northern leaders have kept the majority of northerners off internet access.

“This is wickedness. Boasting that 90% of northerners do not have internet access while he flexes in Dubai shows wickedness and bad leadership.”

@PO_GrassRoots wrote: “90% of Northerners are not on social media”. Dear northerners, Atiku just said you’re technologically backwards that’s what he meant.

@isaacafrica_ wrote: “It’s very difficult to expect a miracle simply because Peter Obi is in Labour Party. 90% of Northerners are not on social media”

“Atiku Abubakar isn’t entirely wrong in this pre-recorded interview. We have to do more for Peter Obi. Let’s be on the offensive. Hope isn’t enough.”

@A__yabo wrote: “Atiku Abubakar saying 90% of northerners are not on social media is a lie, he insults us in an attempt to shade peter obi and his supporters. The truth is a lot of northerners are on social media, most of our people are on Facebook and Instagram.

@PoloM77 wrote: “What Atiku said: “90% of Northerners are not on social media,”

“What I heard: We have worked hard to make 90% of northerners so technologically backwards that they cannot afford to be on Social Media. North! Loose yourself from this bondage! Vote PO!”

@UnekuE wrote: “90% of Northerners are not on social media and think it is a bragging right in 2022? It is well.”

@justine_ezeh wrote: “Atiku said Labour Party cannot win because it lacks structure and that 90% of Northerners are not on social media. Please I want to understand why he deleted his tweet the other time. Who then was he trying to hide it from; the same people, not on social media?”

@promyxx1 wrote: “Atiku Abubakar boldly saying that 90% of Northerners are not on social media goes to prove that the Northern Elites DELIBERATELY keep their people impoverished so they can use them anytime they want to win elections. Very sad! Smh

@A__yabo wrote: “Kwankwaso said northerners are not gonna vote a south easterner the other day on live TV, Atiku Abubakar said 90% of northerners are not on social media. Let’s assume all these are true, what are the elites doing to change it? Because we all know Nigeria is not going to move.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

