9 years later, court clears the Lamidos of money laundering charges
Sule Lamido and his two sons faced money laundering charges amounting to a staggering sum of ₦712,008,035.
The charges were brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Justice Adamu Waziri delivered the lead judgment, ruling in favor of the appellants and against the respondent, EFCC.
As a result, the ruling of the Federal High Court was set aside and discharged. Justice Waziri stated that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked territorial jurisdiction to hear the case, thereby rendering it invalid.
It's worth noting that the no-case submission filed by Lamido to challenge the 37 counts of money laundering was previously dismissed by the court. However, the recent decision by the Court of Appeal has cleared the Lamidos of all charges, bringing an end to a prolonged legal battle.
