9 years later, court clears the Lamidos of money laundering charges

The charges were brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Adamu Waziri delivered the lead judgment, ruling in favor of the appellants and against the respondent, EFCC.

As a result, the ruling of the Federal High Court was set aside and discharged. Justice Waziri stated that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked territorial jurisdiction to hear the case, thereby rendering it invalid.

The case against Sule Lamido and his two sons, Aminu Sule Lamido and Mustapha Sule Lamido, along with others, involved money laundering charges amounting to a staggering sum of ₦712,008,035.