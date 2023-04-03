The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

7 lawmakers eyeing the senate president's seat

Bayo Wahab

Here are seven lawmakers who are jostling to become the next senate president.

Some lawmakers are vying to lead the 10th National Assembly [Tope Brown]
Some lawmakers are vying to lead the 10th National Assembly [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

On Monday, May 29, 2023, Buhari’s government will come to an end and Tinubu’s administration will be inaugurated.

As the president-elect prepares to take over and oversee the affairs of the country, many legislative members-elect in the senate and house of representatives are also making moves to occupy leadership positions in the national assembly.

As things currently stand, the following seven politicians have shown interest in the senate president's seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The representative of the Abia North Senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is one of the politicians seeking to succeed Ahmed Lawan, the incumbent senate president.

Orji Uzor Kalu is a former governor of Abia state. (Punch)
Orji Uzor Kalu is a former governor of Abia state. (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

Recently, Kalu declared that it was his turn to lead the national assembly.

The lawmaker said he would like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the senate presidency to his region, southeast because the president-elect needs people of high character to turn around the economy and work for the masses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalu believes he is qualified to lead the 10th national assembly because he’s one of the most experienced lawmakers in the 9th assembly.

Senator Jibrin Barau, the lawmaker representing Kano north senatorial district is a fourth timer in the National Assembly. He is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)
Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian) Pulse Nigeria

Aside from positioning himself for the topmost office in the national assembly, some APC chieftains have been campaigning for him to be elected as Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

They argued that since the president and vice-president-elect are from southwest and northeast regions respectively, the senate presidency can be zoned to the northwest because the region produced the highest votes for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

The argument for Godswill Akpabio’s senate presidency is anchored on the principle of national unity and fairness.

Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio ece-auto-gen

The former governor of Akwa-Ibom state who is also a former Senate Minority Leader presents himself as one of the experienced and qualified candidates for the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, different groups have adopted and backed Akpabio’s senate presidential ambition.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi declared his interest in the senate presidency.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria] Pulse Nigeria

The senator-elect for Ebonyi South District wants Tinubu and the APC to consider zoning the position to the Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Akpabio, Umahi believes zoning the position to his region would be in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

The current leader of the 9th national assembly, Ahmad Lawan is again in the race to retain his seat.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Tope Brown/NASS)
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Tope Brown/NASS) Pulse Nigeria

The lawmaker representing Yobe North is one of the ranking senators who have been in the red chamber since 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 64-year-old politician succeeded Senator Bukola Saraki in 2019, but he’s not ready to relinquish the seat for anyone as he vies to remain the leader of the senate till 2027.

The former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari has joined the race for the office of senate president of the 10th assembly.

Ex Gov of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari (TheWillNigeria)
Ex Gov of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari (TheWillNigeria) Pulse Nigeria

Yari declared his interest in March 2023, arguing that his region, the northwest gave the APC the highest number of votes in the February 25 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yari will represent the people of Zamfara west senatorial district in the 10th national assembly.

The senator-elect for the Imo west senatorial district, Osita Izunaso has been touted as one of the politicians that are qualified to occupy the senate president’s seat.

Osita Izunaso (TheSun)
Osita Izunaso (TheSun) Pulse Nigeria

Many groups in the southeast have called on the APC and the president-elect to zone the senate presidency to the southeast for Tinubu's government to achieve ethnic balancing, and inclusiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groups which back Izunaso argued that the lawmaker is the only one who has served the ruling party as a pioneer National Organizing Secretary.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders Ayade's govt to pay ₦50m emotional damage fee to monarch

Court orders Ayade's govt to pay ₦50m emotional damage fee to monarch

7 lawmakers eyeing the senate president's seat

7 lawmakers eyeing the senate president's seat

Betano promo code 2023: BETMAX - 100% Welcome Bonus

Betano promo code 2023: BETMAX - 100% Welcome Bonus

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

Rivers: APC candidate Tonye Cole reports PDP-sponsored attack at INEC office

Rivers: APC candidate Tonye Cole reports PDP-sponsored attack at INEC office

Sen. Bamidele urges INEC to improve in future elections

Sen. Bamidele urges INEC to improve in future elections

'Over 30 APC members killed in Osun state' – Chairman

'Over 30 APC members killed in Osun state' – Chairman

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

Police condemn attack on Adamawa community, vow to arrest culprits

Police condemn attack on Adamawa community, vow to arrest culprits

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Peter Obi

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC