7 lawmakers eyeing the senate president's seat

On Monday, May 29, 2023, Buhari’s government will come to an end and Tinubu’s administration will be inaugurated.

As the president-elect prepares to take over and oversee the affairs of the country, many legislative members-elect in the senate and house of representatives are also making moves to occupy leadership positions in the national assembly.

As things currently stand, the following seven politicians have shown interest in the senate president's seat.

Orji Uzor Kalu

The representative of the Abia North Senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is one of the politicians seeking to succeed Ahmed Lawan, the incumbent senate president.

Pulse Nigeria

Recently, Kalu declared that it was his turn to lead the national assembly.

The lawmaker said he would like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the senate presidency to his region, southeast because the president-elect needs people of high character to turn around the economy and work for the masses.

Kalu believes he is qualified to lead the 10th national assembly because he’s one of the most experienced lawmakers in the 9th assembly.

Jibrin Barau

Senator Jibrin Barau, the lawmaker representing Kano north senatorial district is a fourth timer in the National Assembly. He is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Pulse Nigeria

Aside from positioning himself for the topmost office in the national assembly, some APC chieftains have been campaigning for him to be elected as Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

They argued that since the president and vice-president-elect are from southwest and northeast regions respectively, the senate presidency can be zoned to the northwest because the region produced the highest votes for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

Godswill Akpabio

The argument for Godswill Akpabio’s senate presidency is anchored on the principle of national unity and fairness.

ece-auto-gen

The former governor of Akwa-Ibom state who is also a former Senate Minority Leader presents himself as one of the experienced and qualified candidates for the seat.

Recently, different groups have adopted and backed Akpabio’s senate presidential ambition.

Dave Umahi

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi declared his interest in the senate presidency.

Pulse Nigeria

The senator-elect for Ebonyi South District wants Tinubu and the APC to consider zoning the position to the Southeast.

Like Akpabio, Umahi believes zoning the position to his region would be in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

Ahmad Lawan

The current leader of the 9th national assembly, Ahmad Lawan is again in the race to retain his seat.

Pulse Nigeria

The lawmaker representing Yobe North is one of the ranking senators who have been in the red chamber since 2007.

The 64-year-old politician succeeded Senator Bukola Saraki in 2019, but he’s not ready to relinquish the seat for anyone as he vies to remain the leader of the senate till 2027.

Abdulaziz Yari

The former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari has joined the race for the office of senate president of the 10th assembly.

Pulse Nigeria

Yari declared his interest in March 2023, arguing that his region, the northwest gave the APC the highest number of votes in the February 25 presidential election.

Yari will represent the people of Zamfara west senatorial district in the 10th national assembly.

Osita Izunaso

The senator-elect for the Imo west senatorial district, Osita Izunaso has been touted as one of the politicians that are qualified to occupy the senate president’s seat.

Pulse Nigeria

Many groups in the southeast have called on the APC and the president-elect to zone the senate presidency to the southeast for Tinubu's government to achieve ethnic balancing, and inclusiveness.

