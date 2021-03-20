The House of Assembly bye-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1 in Ekiti State has been suspended after political thugs attacked voters, killing three and injuring others.

The incident happened at ward 7, Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti.

According to Premium Times, a police woman was also killed by the thugs .

An eyewitness who spoke to the online newspaper on the incident said those who sustained injuries have been taken to hospital.

The eyewitness who preferred anonymity said, “The election has been marred with mayhem.

“At least three people have been killed, including a police officer. Some other people also sustained injuries and they are currently in hospital.”

The state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu also confirmed the attack.

Abutu said, “Some suspected thugs attacked ward 7 Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti, shooting sporadically while eligible voters were casting their votes in a bye election of Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“In the process, six people were injured, among them were two policemen and one National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who are currently receiving treatment in Ikole General Hospital.”

However, due to the attack, INEC has suspended the election.

The commission in a statement said the exercise could not continue because the environment was no longer conducive for electoral activity.

INEC also confirmed that the state commissioner of police was fully aware of the situation.