6 reasons men have a higher chance of winning elections in Nigeria than women

The struggle for gender parity within the political sphere continues to be a formidable challenge, with several key factors shaping this narrative.

There are a number of reasons why men have a higher chance of winning elections in Nigeria than women. Some of these reasons include:

1. Cultural norms and gender stereotypes

In many Nigerian cultures, men are seen as being more natural leaders and decision-makers than women. These stereotypes can make it difficult for women to be seen as viable candidates for political office.

2. Lack of female representation in government

Nigeria has a long history of male dominance in government, with women being underrepresented in all levels of government. As of August 2023, the current female representation in the National Assembly is 6.5%, with 13 women in the Senate and 24 in the House of Representatives. This is a slight increase from the previous Assembly, where women held 5.6% of seats; yet still a pinch of what should be. This poor representation can make it difficult for women to gain the experience and visibility necessary to win elections.

3. Violence and intimidation

Women in Nigerian politics often face violence and intimidation from their opponents, both male and female. One example is the story of Hon. Sarah Jibril, who was the first woman to run for President of Nigeria in 2007. Jibril was subjected to a lot of gender-based abuse and discrimination during her campaign. She was called names, her qualifications were questioned, and she was even threatened with violence.

Another example is the story of Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha, who is the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. Onyejeocha has spoken out about the sexism and misogyny that she has faced in her political career. She has said that she has been told that she is not smart enough to be in politics, and that she should go back to the kitchen.

4. Financial constraints

Nigerian politics is expensive, and women often have less access to financial resources than men. This can make it difficult for women to raise the money necessary to run a successful campaign. In 2015, Nkem Okoro, a female politician running for the Enugu State House of Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dropped out of the race due to financial constraints. She stated that she could not afford the cost of running a campaign, including the cost of printing posters, renting billboards, and organising rallies.

5. Party structures

Nigerian political parties are often controlled by men, and they may be reluctant to support female candidates. But in all fairness, parties have gained consciousness of this and visible policies that support female candidacy have been put in place. For instance, few parties offered half price for various nominee tickets for women. Also some women have benefited from the godfatherism curse of Nigerian politics. Perhaps the issue is not the structure but the awareness and trust the party has in its women.

6. Media coverage

Female candidates frequently find themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to media coverage compared to their male counterparts. This disparity poses a significant challenge in conveying their messages effectively to voters.