Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after successful surgery despite no known smoking history

Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after successful surgery despite no known smoking history

Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery despite no known smoking history

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer despite having no known history of smoking, following successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

Pope Leo XIV, 71, was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma after surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

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The pontiff has no known history of smoking, but lung cancer can also affect non-smokers exposed to factors such as air pollution and second-hand smoke.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to remain in hospital for about a week, with further tests needed to determine whether his cancer has spread.

The Vatican confirmed on Tuesday, October 13, that the 71-year-old pontiff had lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, after doctors examined the tissue removed during surgery.

The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes and was completed without complications. The Vatican said the Pope awoke normally after the procedure and returned to his hospital room following a brief period of observation.

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The growth was discovered during routine medical checks. Pope Leo had earlier described the nodule as contained and detected at a very early stage.

However, further examinations are required to determine whether the cancer has spread and whether additional treatment will be necessary. The Pope is expected to remain in hospital for about a week, while his public engagements have been suspended until October 20.

His diagnosis has also drawn attention to lung cancer among people who have never smoked.

Lung adenocarcinoma develops in cells that line the lungs and is the most common type of lung cancer. Although smoking remains a major risk factor, the disease can also affect non-smokers.

Other factors associated with lung cancer include exposure to second-hand smoke, radon gas, asbestos, and air pollution. In some cases, the disease develops in people without an obvious risk factor.

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Early lung cancer may not produce noticeable symptoms, which can make detection difficult. Persistent coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath and unexplained weight loss are among the symptoms that may occur as the disease progresses.