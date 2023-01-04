ADVERTISEMENT
5,000 football clubs welcome Tinubu for Kano rally

News Agency Of Nigeria

About 5,000 football clubs came out on Thursday to welcome the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he arrives in Kano for his campaign.

The Director, North-West Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group, Malam Baffa Babba Dan- Agundi, in a statement on Wednesday said that youths were jubilating and chanting “Jagaban for Nigeria”.

“The development is a result of a football match organised by Kano Pillars FC and Super Eagles legends which were supported by the State Government under the leadership of the Director, North West Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group.

“After the match, the Super Eagles legends were seen snapping pictures with a lot of fans, and at the end of the day, urged them to vote Bola Tinubu.

“The result can be vividly seen by the massive turnout of over 5000 registered and unregistered football clubs who came out to receive Tinubu,” he added.

Dan-Agundi said that happiness could be easily seen in the face of Tinubu, Gov. Ganduje and other governors who accompanied him to the state for the campaign.

The Director, Northwest support groups assured the APC Presidential candidate of victory as well as the football clubs that they would also be carried along as seen in Ganduje’s administration, as youths and sports were treated with priority.

“More will be done come Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna’s administration if elected as governor of Kano State, because he was also a footballer,” he said.

The Director, Northwest support groups thanked the clubs and other support groups for the wonderful outing and also for wearing the Tinubu signature and assured them that the government would work in collaboration with them if victory was attained.

News Agency Of Nigeria
