5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mass resignation is the second since Gov. Siminalayi Fubara became governor on May 29, 2023.

The first of such mass resignations led to the peace accord initiated by President Bola Tinubu which later led to the recall of the commissioners.

The crises in the state had since defied all interventions, climaxing in the fresh round of resignations.

While the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs Inime Aguma, gave “absence of workplace progression” as a reason for her resignation, her Transportation counterpart, Dr Jacobson Nbina, cited “prolonged political crises”.

The Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu, accused Fubara of “promoting toxic working relationship and attempting to fuse the legislative and executive arm thereby breaching the law of separation of powers”.

Also, Austen Ben, Commissioner for Environment, in his letter, said that he decided to tender his resignation “because of the political crises in the state”.