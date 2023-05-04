46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

These promises were a crucial factor in their successful bid for power. In the interests of transparency and accountability, Pulse has compiled a list of the commitments made by Buhari and the APC prior to their assumption of the presidency.

This list was sourced from various materials, including the APC policy document and manifesto, Buhari's 100-day covenant, and speeches delivered at campaign rallies and town hall meetings across the country.

Public declaration of what government officials own and owe Have police for the state and community Government officials can't go abroad for medical treatment Give women at least 35% of top government positions Restart the Ajaokuta steel company Make enough electricity for everyone all the time Give jobs to 740,000 graduates in all states and the capital city Pay for school and university for science students who are good at it Create 20,000 jobs per state every year Create 3 million jobs every year Teach new skills to graduates and give them loans to start businesses, creating 5 million new jobs by 2019 Churches and Mosques don't pay taxes, but their businesses do Give money to unemployed youth who finished their national service for one year, while they learn new skills and start businesses Make the economy grow by 10% each year Give money to the poorest families if their kids go to school and are vaccinated Train 100,000 police officers and make a new anti-terrorism agency Give free fruit and a meal every day to children in public primary schools Build an airport in Ekiti state Change how people's origin is used so that Nigerians are Nigerians first Create a Crime Squad to fight terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, and more Make a law that protects people who report crime Help other African countries and work closely with them Create a group that stops fighting in the country Government officials can only earn a certain amount of money Create peace in places that have had problems, like Niger Delta and Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Borno, and Abia The president won't make Nigeria Muslim Clean up the whole country Make sure the Central Bank is free to do its job Make getting a visa faster and easier Make it easier for girls to go to school Make a database of all Nigerians Make Information Technology, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Entertainment the most important things for the economy Create 6 new groups to help the economy grow in different areas Put money in each area to make them better Change the rules about owning land and make a computer system for it Make refineries work better Make 2 million new middle-class families who own homes in the first year, then 1 million more every year Make 4 million new middle-class families who own homes by 2019, with loans to help them Create a system where people can get low-interest loans to buy homes Put money in agriculture to make more jobs Make sure farmers can sell their crops for a good price and keep them safe Make a bank just for building things Build a really big highway Make new railway lines, with one-third done by 2019 Make sure every state has an airport that works Stop burning gas and sell more of it.

Accountability remains a crucial aspect of any democratic society, and it is essential for citizens to hold their leaders accountable for the promises they make during campaigns.