The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

Ima Elijah

Pulse has compiled a list of the commitments made by Buhari and the APC prior to their assumption of the presidency.

Buhari ran a very inspiring political campaign in 2015
Buhari ran a very inspiring political campaign in 2015

Recommended articles

These promises were a crucial factor in their successful bid for power. In the interests of transparency and accountability, Pulse has compiled a list of the commitments made by Buhari and the APC prior to their assumption of the presidency.

This list was sourced from various materials, including the APC policy document and manifesto, Buhari's 100-day covenant, and speeches delivered at campaign rallies and town hall meetings across the country.

President Buhari at a campaign rally ahead of the March 28, 2015, Presidential election.
President Buhari at a campaign rally ahead of the March 28, 2015, Presidential election. ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Public declaration of what government officials own and owe
  2. Have police for the state and community
  3. Government officials can't go abroad for medical treatment
  4. Give women at least 35% of top government positions
  5. Restart the Ajaokuta steel company
  6. Make enough electricity for everyone all the time
  7. Give jobs to 740,000 graduates in all states and the capital city
  8. Pay for school and university for science students who are good at it
  9. Create 20,000 jobs per state every year
  10. Create 3 million jobs every year
  11. Teach new skills to graduates and give them loans to start businesses, creating 5 million new jobs by 2019
  12. Churches and Mosques don't pay taxes, but their businesses do
  13. Give money to unemployed youth who finished their national service for one year, while they learn new skills and start businesses
  14. Make the economy grow by 10% each year
  15. Give money to the poorest families if their kids go to school and are vaccinated
  16. Train 100,000 police officers and make a new anti-terrorism agency
  17. Give free fruit and a meal every day to children in public primary schools
  18. Build an airport in Ekiti state
  19. Change how people's origin is used so that Nigerians are Nigerians first
  20. Create a Crime Squad to fight terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, and more
  21. Make a law that protects people who report crime
  22. Help other African countries and work closely with them
  23. Create a group that stops fighting in the country
  24. Government officials can only earn a certain amount of money
  25. Create peace in places that have had problems, like Niger Delta and Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Borno, and Abia
  26. The president won't make Nigeria Muslim
  27. Clean up the whole country
  28. Make sure the Central Bank is free to do its job
  29. Make getting a visa faster and easier
  30. Make it easier for girls to go to school
  31. Make a database of all Nigerians
  32. Make Information Technology, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Entertainment the most important things for the economy
  33. Create 6 new groups to help the economy grow in different areas
  34. Put money in each area to make them better
  35. Change the rules about owning land and make a computer system for it
  36. Make refineries work better
  37. Make 2 million new middle-class families who own homes in the first year, then 1 million more every year
  38. Make 4 million new middle-class families who own homes by 2019, with loans to help them
  39. Create a system where people can get low-interest loans to buy homes
  40. Put money in agriculture to make more jobs
  41. Make sure farmers can sell their crops for a good price and keep them safe
  42. Make a bank just for building things
  43. Build a really big highway
  44. Make new railway lines, with one-third done by 2019
  45. Make sure every state has an airport that works
  46. Stop burning gas and sell more of it.

Accountability remains a crucial aspect of any democratic society, and it is essential for citizens to hold their leaders accountable for the promises they make during campaigns.

Only by holding leaders accountable can citizens ensure that democracy continues to thrive and that the country moves forward towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

We’ve overcome Passport challenges in Nigeria – FG

We’ve overcome Passport challenges in Nigeria – FG

NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

More planes fly to Egypt for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

More planes fly to Egypt for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

Niger APC canvasses for deputy senate presidency

Niger APC canvasses for deputy senate presidency

Nigeria approves new National Blockchain Policy

Nigeria approves new National Blockchain Policy

Enugu community protests alleged murder of Udeh, APGA guber aspirant

Enugu community protests alleged murder of Udeh, APGA guber aspirant

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Obi addressing the crowd and engaging with labour leaders [Twitter]

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Chris Ngige.

Ngige discloses monthly salary