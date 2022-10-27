29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

Special Assistant to the Director-General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Muhammad Dahiru, said that Tinubu would make the country great if elected and hence their resolve.

Dahiru who was responsible in uniting the groups said that Tinubu would get more than 90 per cent of Plateau votes and ensure Dr Nentawe Yilwatda succeeds Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

“We have asked these groups to go house-to-house and contact people, go to their places of worship and places of work to talk to people.

“They are to ensure that they buy into our mandate to bring back APC at the national level and in Plateau in 2023,” he said.

The special adviser said that Lalong brought enduring peace in Plateau and Yilwatda would bring more development if elected.

The Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima and APC governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, told the gathering that a vote for APC in 2023 is a vote for peace, security and development.

Yilwatda said that 10 per cent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Plateau would be dedicated for youths and women empowerment, and to cater for people with disabilities.

“I will stand to defend everybody regardless of your faith or ethnicity, that is the Plateau our dreams,” he said.