RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 29 groups in Plateau have declared their support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Alhaji Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Read Also

Special Assistant to the Director-General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Muhammad Dahiru, said that Tinubu would make the country great if elected and hence their resolve.

Dahiru who was responsible in uniting the groups said that Tinubu would get more than 90 per cent of Plateau votes and ensure Dr Nentawe Yilwatda succeeds Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

“We have asked these groups to go house-to-house and contact people, go to their places of worship and places of work to talk to people.

“They are to ensure that they buy into our mandate to bring back APC at the national level and in Plateau in 2023,” he said.

The special adviser said that Lalong brought enduring peace in Plateau and Yilwatda would bring more development if elected.

The Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima and APC governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, told the gathering that a vote for APC in 2023 is a vote for peace, security and development.

Yilwatda said that 10 per cent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Plateau would be dedicated for youths and women empowerment, and to cater for people with disabilities.

“I will stand to defend everybody regardless of your faith or ethnicity, that is the Plateau our dreams,” he said.

Plateau APC deputy governorship candidate, Mr Pam Botmang, advised the people to be more committed to vote for APC all candidates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart