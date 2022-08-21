RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

27,000 APC, PDP members defect to Labour Party in Nasarawa

Nurudeen Shotayo

The defectors are registered members from the two leading parties.

Welcome party: The party said plans have been set in motion to receive the defectors into its fold in the first week of September, 2022, The Punch reported.

Disclosing this on Saturday, August 20, 2022, was the state Chairman of the party, Alexander Emmanuel, who oversaw the inauguration of a new Labour Party office donated to the party by youth and women groups in Agyaragu community, Obi Local Government Area of the state.

LP's rise: Emmanuel noted that the new 27,000 defectors from the APC and PDP will add to the party's one million supporters drawn from 56 support groups across the 13 LGAs of the state.

His words: “These 27,000 defectors are those who indicated interest to join our party within the last two weeks. It was after the one-million-man march that was held in Lafia LGA for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that they came to declare support for our party and preparation is on top gear to receive them by the first week of September.

“Today, we are in Agyaragu to inaugurate this party office which was donated by the youth and women in the community through the Crowd Power support group for Peter Obi.

“You can see the turnout of people in a short notice. In fact, we are happy with the level of support that we are getting on a daily basis. I am confident that the Labour Party will win the 2023 presidential, governorship and other elections.”

