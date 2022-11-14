RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Zamfara electorate willing to vote for Tinubu, Matawalle—Yari

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari said the electorate in the state are willing to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 General Elections.

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Shehusintalii]
Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Shehusintalii]

Yari also said that the people of the state were ready to give Gov. Bello Matawalle a second mandate in 2023.

Yari stated this on Sunday in Talata Mafara town, Talata Mafara Local Government Area at a grand rally for his candidature of Zamfara West Senatorial district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was organized by Yari’s Campaign Organization under the leadership of former state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman.

He, therefore, called on the electorate in the state to vote for all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“The large turn out of APC rally today in Talata Mafara indicated that Zamfara people are strongly behind APC”.

“All Nigerians should vote for APC at all levels to continue with meaningful developmental projects initiated at levels,” Yari said.

According to him, Tinubu and Matawalle have good plans to move Nigeria and Zamfara forward.

Yari commended the organisers of the event and APC supporters for attending the event, saying: “I am highly impressed with the large turn out of APC supporters.”

He described his reconciliation with Matawalle and other stakeholders of the party as a recipe for victory for APC in the 2023 General Elections.

Also speaking, another former governor of the state, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi described Yari’s candidature for the district as a welcome development.

He said that APC’s reconciliation drive promoted the party to a vintage position in the state.

The former governor said that all the party stakeholders in the state were now united in a progressive team.

Earlier speaking, Liman appreciated the large turn out of APC supporters at the event, sayibg, ”APC remains the only political party to beat in the state.”





