2023: Year of hope, socio-economic transformation for Enugu State – Mbah

Mbah stated this in his New Year message contained in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen by Dan Nwomeh,

Head, Peter Mbah Media Office in Enugu.

He enjoined the people of the state to keep hope alive with his candidacy and the PDP as the year would be special one in the annals of the state if elected as the next governor.

The governorship candidate noted that in spite of the economic crisis that bedeviled the nation in 2022, Enugu State recorded improvement in infrastructure, citizens and workers’ welfare, healthcare and human capital development.

He stressed that the giant stride was made possible by the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration.

While assuring the state that he was well prepared for the task ahead, Dr. Mbah stated that the state, under his leadership in 2023, would witness exponential growth.

According to him, the growth will lead to unprecedented socio-economic transformation and Industrialisation which will be driven by technology and innovation.

The renowned oil and gas magnate reiterated his unswerving commitment to support the citizens in areas of businesses and investment by creating a friendly, transparent and enabling environment for ease of doing business.

Others are the provision of basic welfare for the people, further improvement on human capital empowerment through support for the youth, special training and skills acquisition for them.

Dr Mbah maintained that he had set the agenda and the pace for the “New Enugu State of our dream where everyone will have a voice in the decision making process, participate actively in governance and vigorously pursue their dreams.

“This will be achieved in the most accommodating, encouraging and inspiring environment as envisioned by my social contract and manifesto,” Mbah said.

He added that nobody would be left out in the journey to make the state one of the top three states in the country in terms of gross domestic product and moving Enugu economy from its present $4.4 billion to $30 billion in the next 8 years.

“We have measurable indicators for you to assess us. We are going to make 2023 a year that will mark the beginning of unprecedented, massive development.

“I am aware of your numerous needs and sincerely assure you that the solution you seek is not far-fetched because our tomorrow is here.

“Having prepared for the task ahead, I’m delighted to let you know that I am that person who’ll take Enugu State to the pinnacle of its dreams,” he said.

Mbah said his ambition waa fueled by the desire to see the beloved Enugu state flourish.

“This journey is all-inclusive and you are part of the journey because it’s all about our future and the future of our children.

“Today, as I join you in celebrating this new year of hope and beginning of unexampled development in the history of our state, I want to reiterate my willingness to offer myself to serve you with forthrightness and diligence.