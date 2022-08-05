RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Why INEC can’t extend voters registration

Ima Elijah

Several concerned Nigerians had demanded that the CVR be extended to enable eligible would-be voters to register...

Why INEC will not extend PVC registration: The Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, who spoke on a Channels TV program said the commission needed to suspend the exercise to enable it to begin other processes to weed out all multiple registrants.

INEC's next steps towards 2023: “Now that we have officially suspended the CVR process, we have to consolidate; aggregate the data and thereafter run the biometric accreditation system to weed out all multiple registrants.

“Thereafter, Section 19 [Electoral Act 2022] says we must do a one-week display of the voter register for the commission to accept claims; objections as it relates to either omitted names or names of individuals that ought not to be on that register as identified by people in the area.”

“And how do you do that? You have to produce the preliminary register of voters for this purpose which means they have to be millions of these would-be voters. That will be posted in the entire wards and local governments of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that is a huge work.”

He explained that after this, the electoral umpire will also produce and distribute the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the new registrants.

So, there is a whole lot to be done,” he said, noting that Section 17 of the Electoral Act only mandates the Commission to stop voter registration less than and not exactly 90 days to the election.

Aside from this, he said, “it is not only this that INEC will be doing”.

What Nigerians should worry about: Igini said Nigerians should rather be concerned about voter turnout in the next election despite the outcry that greeted the suspension of the registration.

Why did they have to shalaye?: Recall that several concerned Nigerians had demanded that the CVR be extended to enable eligible would-be voters to register to participate in the coming elections.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

