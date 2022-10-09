RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: We've 'murdered' multiple voting, rigging - INEC boasts

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC said multiple voting and rigging are no longer possible in Nigerian elections.

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC says riggin days are over: INEC boasted that rigging and other forms of electoral malpractices have been 'murdered' and 'buried', thanks to the signing of the Electoral Act 2022, the introduction of Bimodal Voter Registration System and other strict measures put in place ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission also expressed optimism that next year’s general elections would be free, fair, credible and free of corruption, The Punch reports.

This assurance comes from the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during a breakfast seminar organised by the Christian Men’s Fellowship, St. James’ Anglican Church in Abuja.

The seminar was tagged, ‘Let’s talk Politics 2.0’, with the theme, ‘2023 and beyond: leadership, politics and citizenship engagement’.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Voter Education Provider, Election Monitoring and Observation, Chukwuemeke Ugbaoja, Yakubu said it's no longer possible for anyone to vote more than once in a Nigerian election.

Yakubu's word: “With the Electoral Act 2022, we have murdered rigging of elections in this country; we have buried it. I want to tell you with all authority that was the greatest thing that has happened to this country.

“There is no way anybody can vote two times in this country again. It is not possible. The machine is there, you bring your voter card, and they match it to the machine because your name and particulars have been configured into that machine."

