2023: Tinubu’s records, credentials formidable - Buharists group

Tinubu is the presidential flag-bearer of the country’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Diala, Tinubu is the candidate to beat due to his nationalist stature.

“The chances of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential polls could not be any brighter.

“With an exceptional track record of performance, exceptional leadership credentials,a pan-Nigerian and nationalist stature, there is no surprise why he is the candidate to beat.

“His pro-democracy credentials and his performance as governor of Lagos state clearly stand him out,” he said.

He, however, said there was need to make effort to convince more Nigerians on the immense development potentials of Tinubu succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All that is needed is to get even more Nigerians to see the need to elect a proven achiever.

“We shall respectfully make many more Nigerians see that to ensure a landslide victory,” he vowed.

Diala described Tinubu as detribalised, self-confident, liberal and independent minded; with a nationalistic flair.

“These are exceptionally strong qualities that undoubtedly qualify him as the best suited of all the candidates for a time as this,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding his choice of former Borno governor, Sen. Kashim Shettima as running mate, Diala said that the choice was guided purely by political consideration.

“I totally appreciate and respect the sentiments of those Nigerians who feel uncomfortable about the ‘same faith ticket, especially the sincere ones.

“But, like I have said on several other fora, it is a needless controversy. That was a purely political decision; one that was not premeditated nor planned by the APC.

“Tinubu, a southerner, having emerged as presidential candidate through a clearly democratic and transparent process, needed to balance the ticket in such a way that would guarantee greater chances of victory.

“With the choice of Shettima, a fair, liberal-minded Nigerian, I am even more confident that we can achieve more.

“Both of them will surely build on the key foundations that have been laid by the Buhari administration,” he said.

Diala added that if elected, Tinubu would address current and evolving challenges; including insecurity, the economy and move the nation even closer to its potentials.

He urged Nigerian to set aside ethnic and religious sentiments and elect a “nationalist-without-borders” who had the capacity to build the nation.

Diala added the B4T group was informed by the desire to unite supporters of Buhari to elect a successor that will consolidate and improve on his achievements.

“There is no question that running on the APC platform, Tinubu will inherit the assets and liabilities of Buhari and the ruling party.

“He will no doubt run on his exceptional track record as former executive governor of Lagos state, but equally, on the manifesto, legacies and achievements of the last seven years.

“We do not have any challenge whatsoever selling Tinubu to Nigerians, because he comes more relevantly qualified than any of the other candidates.