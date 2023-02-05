ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu loves Nigeria, elect him as my successor – Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election, loves Nigeria and the electorates should vote for him as the next president.

Tinubu loves Nigeria, elect him as my successor – Buhari.
Tinubu loves Nigeria, elect him as my successor – Buhari.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Buhari added that he knew Tinubu as a progressive and patriotic Nigerian in the last 20 years who had contributed a lot to democracy in the country.

He further said that Tinubu had been tested and trusted in the position he held in the past and would replicate and improve upon it if elected as president.

Buhari also said that he would continue to campaign for APC and urged Nigerians and indeed his followers to vote for Tinubu as his successor in February 25 election.

The President also called on the people of Nasarawa State to re-elect Gov. Abdullahi Sule for a second term in office to consolidate his achievements in security, employment, agricultural development, and health, among others.

Also, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of APC, welcomed the President, Presidential candidate, and his running mate as well as other APC leaders to the Nasarawa State.

Adamu said that Nasarawa State people appreciate the President for dualising the Keffi/Lafia road, building the Federal Secretariat, Central Bank, and appointment of prominent sons and daughters of the state as heads and members of Federal Government agencies among many others.

The APC National Chairman added that Nasarawa State and Nigerians would give Tinubu, Gov Sule and other APC candidates more votes than in the previous elections.

On her part, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, thanked Buhari for giving women the opportunity to serve in prominent positions in his government.

The minister added that market women, farmers, youths, and indeed the vulnerable had benefited immensely under the social investment programme of the government domicile in her office.

“No government in the recent history of Nigeria has invested in the women, youths, and vulnerable like President Muhammadu Buhari,” she added.

Also, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), who spoke on behalf of governors, said APC would emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential election and win more states.

The Chairman of the PGF used the opportunity and assured Nigerians that the hardship being faced due to fuel scarcity and the redesign of the naira would soon end.

He said they have discussed extensively with the president and in the next few days opposition parties and those wanting to take political advantage of the situation would be put to shame.

On his part, Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the party, reinstated his commitment to transform the country and reposition it for economic development if elected as president.

Tinubu said that opposition parties and enemies of the country who want to see that there is a crack in APC would wait in vain as the party remains united and stronger.

“APC is one and we will move together as one to victory in the forthcoming general elections by the grace of God,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC arrests 8 suspects, seizes 7 trucks with fake AGO in Akwa Ibom

NSCDC arrests 8 suspects, seizes 7 trucks with fake AGO in Akwa Ibom

Buhari renews pledge to support Tinubu, describes him as trusted successor

Buhari renews pledge to support Tinubu, describes him as trusted successor

Buratai: Ex-Army chief solicits support for Tinubu, APC

Buratai: Ex-Army chief solicits support for Tinubu, APC

Buhari has indeed subdued Boko Haram — Buratai

Buhari has indeed subdued Boko Haram — Buratai

Again, another aide dumps Tambuwal for APC

Again, another aide dumps Tambuwal for APC

Kaduna APC primary election turns bloody as hoodlums invade venue

Kaduna APC primary election turns bloody as hoodlums invade venue

Zamfara shares N10m, rice to victims of banditry

Zamfara shares N10m, rice to victims of banditry

NNPC: Plans to end petroleum products diversion begin

NNPC: Plans to end petroleum products diversion begin

BVAS won’t fail – INEC Chairman assures Nigerians

BVAS won’t fail – INEC Chairman assures Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

Adegboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (Punch)

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

The top four presidential candidates that may force a run-off election.

What is a run-off election and how is it conducted?