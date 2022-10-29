2023: Tinubu chooses Fashola, Ogbeh to lead door-to-door campaign

Pulse reports that the ICC, which was established to complement the Presidential Campaign Council, has been tasked to specially focus on grassroots campaign and door-to-door mobilisation of the electorates.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director Media and Publicity Committee of ICC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, The Punch reports.

According to Eta, the independent campaign council would also focus on voters’ sensitisation and outreach meetings amongst others.

Eta, who is a former Acting National Chairman of the APC, also headed a directorate in the council while former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara, has been chosen as the National Coordinator of the Council.

He noted that the move was conceived to ensure that no stone is left unturned in their bid to deliver the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

The statement partly read: “A Special purpose vehicle, the Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja.

“The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State as National Coordinator. It would compliment the newly inaugurated Presidential Campaign Council and it focus shall be the grassroots.

“The ICC would also seek to expand the support base of the APC Presidential bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to the hinterlands of the country.

“It would also adopt door-to-door, hamlet-to-hamlet campaigns/Visitations, voters sensitization, and outreach meetings amongst others.

“Among the key Directorates in the ICC are: Contact and Mobilisation, headed by Babatunde Fashola SAN, Media and Publicity, headed by Ntufam Hilliard Eta; Reconciliation and Integration Committee, headed by Chief Audu Ogbeh; Supports Groups and NGOs Committee, headed by Senator Tanko Al-Makura; Finance and Fundraising, headed Alhaji Kashim Iman.”