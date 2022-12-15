2023: Shun party affiliation, vote for competence- PDP tells electorate

Alabere said that Prince Kayode Ehinlanwo, who was chosen as a consensus candidate by the party in the constituency had the capacity to fight for their interests at the house of assembly, if elected.

According to him, this is the right time for the people to vote a legislator whose leadership skill is imaginative, creative and proactive.

Alabere said it was imperative for the electorate to know that the issue of representation for ilaje constituency 1 had nothing to do with party affiliation or primordial consideration.

According to him, inspite of all enormous resources and opportunities which abound in the area, with government intervention agencies such as the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC and Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC , the constituency and entire Ilaje is abysmally backward.

“Most of the funds meant for the development of the area ended up in individual pockets while the larger majority are wallowing in poverty and misery.

“However, as the 2023 election is fast approaching, the people of the constituency are more battle ready to put their destinies in their own hands by voting for the candidate of their choice.

“What really are the expectations of Ilaje constituency 1? They want a leader who can give the constituency a robust representation.

“And ensure that OSOPADEC is domiciled in the local government area.

“They want a legislator who can change the leadership narrative and ignite the engines of growth of the area. They are tired of failed promises and stagnant representation.