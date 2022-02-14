2023 Presidency: Tinubu pivots succession, insists his ambition is not to irk Buhari

Also in a message for Nigerians, Tinubu urged for optimism emphasizing Nigeria’s situation is cyclic.

In his words,

“I clocked 50 on the seat of governor. I have done crusades to return Nigeria to democratic rule before I started hearing the voices of the people that I should contest for President. I have thought about it deeply, but I cannot think about it alone.”

“The people said, this time around I should run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I told them that we have elected someone there and I don’t want to pull the carpet from his feet.”

“I told the President I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes but not step on his toes. As the number one citizen, I should start my bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that.”

“I want to seek the permission of the Kabiyesi. I want to seek his blessings and his prayers and seek the blessings of other chiefs. I’m here to tell you (Alake) that I want your prayers and I want to inform you that I want to become the President.”

“My message to all Nigerians is that there will always be difficult times, there will be times for joy. We are navigating Nigeria. It is a very difficult period. We will survive it, we will be happy, we will hold onto the hope that Nigeria will be united, prosperous, and be sufficient. That is my message to the people. We will make Nigerians happy.”