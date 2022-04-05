RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Malami told his supporters that he relied on their prayers and support of the people of the state, saying he would work for them.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, has declared his intention to contest for governor in Kebbi State in the 2023 election.

Recommended articles

Malami according to Thisday announced his interest before his supporters in a video seen by the newspaper on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Addressing his supporters, Malami said that he relied on the prayers and support of the people of the state, saying he would work for them.

Malami who spoke in Hausa language was quoted to have said: “If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together. I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria would contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would be seeking to succeed the current Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is completing his second term.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sacked Abuja Imam gets new appointment 24 hours after he was fired

Sacked Abuja Imam gets new appointment 24 hours after he was fired

Katsina State debunks report that A/Ibom is evacuating indigenes over insecurity

Katsina State debunks report that A/Ibom is evacuating indigenes over insecurity

Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council

Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Olu of Warri empowers residents with 1000 PoS machines

Olu of Warri empowers residents with 1000 PoS machines

Security: Anambra prays, seeks God’s intervention over insecurity

Security: Anambra prays, seeks God’s intervention over insecurity

Tundun Abiola blasts sister, Hafsat for exploiting father’s name for Yahaya Bello’s campaign

Tundun Abiola blasts sister, Hafsat for exploiting father’s name for Yahaya Bello’s campaign

2023 Presidency: Wike pays visit to Abdulsalami Abubakar in Niger

2023 Presidency: Wike pays visit to Abdulsalami Abubakar in Niger

Oshiomhole declares to run for Edo North Senatorial seat

Oshiomhole declares to run for Edo North Senatorial seat

Trending

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

Ms Hafsat Abiola, Director-General, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)