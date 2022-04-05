Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, has declared his intention to contest for governor in Kebbi State in the 2023 election.
2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters
Malami told his supporters that he relied on their prayers and support of the people of the state, saying he would work for them.
Malami according to Thisday announced his interest before his supporters in a video seen by the newspaper on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Addressing his supporters, Malami said that he relied on the prayers and support of the people of the state, saying he would work for them.
Malami who spoke in Hausa language was quoted to have said: “If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support.
“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together. I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria would contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would be seeking to succeed the current Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is completing his second term.
