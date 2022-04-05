2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Malami according to Thisday announced his interest before his supporters in a video seen by the newspaper on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Addressing his supporters, Malami said that he relied on the prayers and support of the people of the state, saying he would work for them.

Malami who spoke in Hausa language was quoted to have said: “If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together. I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”