2023: Labour Party meets in Kano, fine tunes strategies for victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP), in Kano State, on Saturday, held a town hall meeting to fine tune strategies towards achieving landslide electoral victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to him, the emergence Mr Peter Obi as a presidential candidate had brought a lot of goodwill and fortune to the party and by extension, other candidates vying for several political offices at various levels.

He said that Obi was competent and had the credibility to lead and bring better governance to the country.

Earlier, the chairman of the forum, Abubakar Ado, said that the meeting would grant them the opportunity to identify some of the problems to be encountered in the field, identify solutions, and set out an action plan for tackling the problems.

Ado said that the meeting was targeted towards a landslide victory of the party at all levels.

He described Obi as a candidate with credibility and character and commitment to salvage Nigeria.

The chairman of the forum said that they translated Obi’s blueprint into Hausa for easy understanding by the locals

Ado thanked the support groups for all that they had been doing to keep alive the hope of Nigerians and Kano people.

Also, the Labour Party’s stalwart in the state, Pastor Christian Azuka, said that Obi had the capacity to liberate Nigeria from economic and security challenges.

According to him, it has become imperative for Nigerians to see the candidacy of Peter Obi as the only way to rescue the nation from hardship.

“We want better governance, we want a change so that we have a country we call our own,” he explained.

The women leader of the party, Hajiya Fati Muhammad, promised that women would work tirelessly for Peter Obi’s victory before and during the 2023 elections.

Some of the supporters, candidates, and party stakeholders who spoke at the occasion, promised to deliver the state to Obi and all other LP candidates in Kano.

2023: Labour Party meets in Kano, fine tunes strategies for victory

