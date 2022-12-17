2023: Labour Party campaign council woos Bayelsa traders.

Morris, while addressing the traders, said: “As members of the LPPCC in Bayelsa, it is our responsibility to reach out to stakeholders like you. The personality of Peter Obi is very unique, special, and uncommon.

“We are glad that you have started mobilising your members to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards as well as support Peter Obi.

“We know that you are doing what you are doing not because Obi is your brother, but because of his personality.”

He encouraged the traders to continually sacrifice for the success of LP as Obi remained the peoples’ project for a positive change in Nigeria.

“If you want the situation to remain and allow the big political parties to buy you, buy your vote, then we will keep lamenting again and again.”

Also, a member of the South-South zone of the LPPCC, Dr Tari Fekoregha, said that Nigeria was in a coma and badly needed the right medication in the person of Peter Obi to resuscitate it.

She also noted that the country had been brought to its knees by various dimensions of frightening insecurity challenges, adding that “Peter Obi is divinely empowered to lead Nigeria and it is, enough is enough.”

Similarly, Patricia Eduoyemiekemo, a member of the LPPCC and the State Co-ordinator of ‘Like Minds for Peter Obi’, described the LP presidential flagbearer as “a listening man”.

She stated that Obi would be accessible as President of Nigeria and would not shield himself with a retinue of armed security operatives.

“We the people are the ones contesting this presidential election. Obi is just representing us. We don’t want a president who will use police and army to block himself from members of the public. He is the people’s president,” Eduoyemiekemo said.

Receiving the LPPCC officials, the Chairman of the union at the Swali Mini Market, Yenagoa, Chief Paul Chima, said the country was in dire need of positive change because both the ruling APC and the major opposition PDP had failed the people.

He said, “We need change. This country needs change, not the change that APC talked and we did not see anything like change. What we see is more bondage.