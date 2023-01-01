2023: I need Ojukwu's family blessing - Peter Obi

As part of his ongoing nationwide consultations ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the former Anambra State governor made a stop at the residence of the renowned Igbo leader in Enugu on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

On his arrival, Obi was received by the matriarch of the Ojukwu family, Bianca, NAN reported.

During his speech, the Labour Party presidential candidate explained that it was important for him to visit every leader in the country for their blessing and support, since he needed everybody to clearly understand his good intentions for the nation.

Obi's words: “For me to do anything, especially as I am going around now, it is necessary that I have to come and meet my leaders and leaders exist in various spheres of life.

“For me, the most important thing is going around, whether it is a political leader or a religious leader. You plead for their blessings. I need everybody’s blessings.

“You need everyone to understand you; you must elucidate what you are doing to them and be able to say, ‘I came for this purpose’ and that is why I am here to see the great Ojukwu’s family.”

“I know with her ( Bianca Ojukwu) own approval and support, comes the approval of Ezeigbo, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, wherever he is, praying for us."

Obi said he had met most Igbo leaders, saying “I am their son.”

“So, if you see your son doing well and breaking new grounds, you only have to encourage his effort.”

“I have met with most of our leaders. I am consulting with all of them,” the former governor added.

In her remarks, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu noted that putting an end to the era of godfatherism in the state stood out among Obi's achievements as Governor.