2023: I like what Peter Obi is doing - Umahi

Umahi disclosed this during an interview on Arise TV, on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Plot twist: The Ebonyi governor's comments may have come as a surprise considering his earlier stance on Obi's presidential ambition.

Recall that Umahi was quoted in the past to have said Obi would not get any vote in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Ebonyi State come 2023.

Olive branch: But, the governor has now dismissed any feeling of animosity towards the former Anambra State Governor who he described as his friend.

Umahi also promised to organise an attention-grabbing reception for Obi in Ebonyi, adding that “I like what Peter Obi is doing.”

Umahi's word: “I never in all my outings and utterances mentioned Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi is my friend, I’m going to host him in Ebonyi State and I will host him publicly,

“I like what he’s doing, and it’s very encouraging.”

The Ebonyi governor also blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his state for masterminding negative narratives about Obi and pinning it on him.

Umahi's exploits: Pulse reports that Umahi contested for the presidential ticket of the APC but lost the contest to the eventual winner, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.