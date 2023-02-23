ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

There was tight security in and around the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Benin on Thursday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to various local government areas in Edo.

police (NAN)
police (NAN)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several police Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and other security patrol vans were seen parked at the entrance gate to the Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Accredited Journalists with their identity cards were allowed to wait at the entrance to the bank.

A senior INEC official told Journalists that they would be allowed inside the CBN premises to witness the distribution and movement of sensitive materials.

“I want to urge you all to be patient. When the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Efanga, and head of security in the state arrive, you will all be allowed inside to witness the process.

As at the time of filing this report, more than 16 buses were also seen parked and waiting to convey the materials to the local government areas of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election