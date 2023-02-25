Overwhelmed by the chaos, the unit's police officer got on a motorcycle and rode away, leaving the voters to their fate.
2023 Elections: Thugs destroy INEC materials, police teargas A-Ibom voters
Due to an altercation allegedly started by a PDP agent, voting was suspended at Unit 1, Ward 10, Ikot Ebom Primary School, Itu local government area in Akwa-Ibom state.
When other voters in the line saw what was going on, they insisted on voting for the candidate of their choice, but were denied, according to a voter who did not want his name published.
In an attempt to fight back, the alleged PDP thugs overpowered the voters in the unit, resulting in chaos.
The female officer, who had previously left the unit, returned with her colleagues and fired several tear gas canisters at the voters, who had since dispersed to their various homes.
Many voters who stated that they were not PDP supporters during the presidential election are claiming that they were denied the right to vote.
Election materials meant for specific units were allegedly destroyed by suspected thugs at the well-known Urua Anwa junction in the Etim Ekpo local government area.
The tyres of the vehicle carrying the materials were allegedly punctured.
