2023 Elections: Kaduna PDP urges other parties to close rank

The chairman, who commended party faithful for the overwhelming support during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, urged for demonstration of same on March 11.

“I am happy and proud that the effort and confidence of the people were demonstrated.

“PDP clinched all the three senatorial seats and 10 out of sixteen Federal Constituencies of our state.

“We do not take this demonstration of love and commitment for granted.

“As we approach March 11 to elect our governors and House of Assembly members, I want to appeal to the good people of Kaduna State to come out in their number and say goodbye to the retrogressive regime we have suffered in the past eight years and confine it to the dustbin of history.

“I want to call on other parties that participated in the last election to join hands with the PDP for the sake of Kaduna State and it’s people.

“I assure them all that PDP is opened to them all for the sake of Kaduna State and it’s wellbeing,” he said.

Hyet urged party members not to allow the outcome of the Presidential election which is very unacceptable because it did not meet the electoral requirement of any modern democracy, to deter them.

“We will support the Presidential Candidate and the leadership of the party at the highest level in any decision it will take to challenge this rape on democracy.

He regretted that the “your vote must count” mantra of the electoral umpire was not demonstrated, adding “this is shame.

