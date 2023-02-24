ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Ignore fraudulent messages on network shut down, says NCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC) says all fraudulent messages on network shut down in the country should be ignored.

Dr Reuben Muoka (PremiumTimesNG)
The NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Muoka said the NCC’s attention was drawn to fraudulent and misleading information circulating in some social media platforms.

He said that the platforms insinuated there was a planned shutdown of all telecom networks and relevant ICT Units, including online transfer facilities of the banks, with effect from today, Feb. 23.

“The Nigerian public, consumers of telecommunications services, and all bank customers are advised to ignore these or similar messages that insinuate deliberate network shutdown or disruption of services in the Nigerian telecom network.

“These malicious and subversive messages originated and are being circulated by fraudsters and unscrupulous elements in the society with the intent to cause chaos and panic among the populace.”

He said that the Commission had received unequivocal assurances from all the service providers to the effect that all network services were currently in optimal performance.

“No network will witness any deliberate shutdown or disruptions, especially at this very crucial period of general elections in the country,” he said.

He assured all users of telecommunications and banking services utilising network facilities continued optimal service delivery before, during, and after the general elections in Nigeria.

