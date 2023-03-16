ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: AIG assures security in Adamawa, Taraba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zone 3 Command of the Nigeria Police Force has assured voters in Adamawa and Taraba of adequate security during Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly election.

He said that the police and other security agencies would ensure full protection of voters, election materials and officials in the two states under the zone.

The AIG expressed satisfaction with the level of deployment of personnel across the local governments in the zone for the election.

He directed all operational commanders to mobilise manpower and operational assets to defend the electorate, election officials and materials.

Nagogo also directed proper investigation of any security breach, including intimidation, harassment and assault of voters and election officials.

News Agency Of Nigeria

