ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Again PDP rejects INEC results in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kogi People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday reiterated its stand of total rejection of results of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Sam Uhuotu (Kogi Reports)
Mr Sam Uhuotu (Kogi Reports)

Mr Sam Uhuotu, the state PDP Chairman, made the declaration in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Recommended articles

The PDP chairman described the Feb. 25 elections held in Kogi as

“very shabby” and a “charade” that was marred by widespread violence and result manipulation, which calls for its outright rejection by the generality of the people.

“The entire results INEC claimed is for Kogi does not reflect the wishes of the people to elect candidates of their choice in a free, fair and transparent election.

“We hereby call for a fresh elections across Kogi in the spirit of fairness and justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, PDP leadership hereby condemn, in no unmistakable terms, the non-transmission of results from the polling units to the INEC Server/Portal.

“Unfortunately, it was that statutory obligation of INEC that was a selling point of the BVAS Machine as espoused in the new Electoral Reforms, 2022, by INEC and which had elicited the confidence of the electorate in the process but which has turned out to be a compromise.

“It’s therefore condemnable the deviation from the BVAS selling point to the resorting to the use of manual transmission of results which has exposed the process to widespread manipulation and compromise,” he said.

Uhuotu stressed “that breach explains the present crisis of confidence in the INEC in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections and the heightened tension that has greeted the less than impressive performance of the electoral umpire in the declaration of results”.

He further condemned the violence that characterised the process with the snatching and mutilation of election materials and allocation of fictitious results across the three Senatorial Districts of Kogi in violation of the electoral procedure derivable from the Electoral Act.

“It is indeed preposterous that the electoral umpire allowed anti-democratic forces to undermine the process of electing popular candidates for the available positions,” according to him.

He noted that the absence of law enforcement agents in most of the voting centres was a sore point which the APC as a ruling party capitalised on to unleash mayhem on the unsuspecting PDP supporters as the APC hoodlums brazenly brandished their arsenals to scare away the electorate at voting centres across the state.

The chairman said that gap gave room for the political thugs into destroying and snatching election materials, thereby disenfranchising the vulnerable PDP supporters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

Tinubu thanks Obidients for their dedication to Nigeria’s democracy

Tinubu thanks Obidients for their dedication to Nigeria’s democracy

Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians

Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria, says President-elect Tinubu

Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria, says President-elect Tinubu

SDP candidate vows to challenge result

SDP candidate vows to challenge result

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?