2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project, Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said it has become crucial for Nigerians to band together to get rid of bad leadership and misgovernance.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
He made this known while receiving the 2024 Courageous Citizen Award from the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) in Abuja on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The former Anambra State Governor referenced the massive turnout of voters in the February 25, 2023 exercise as a testament that Nigerians desired a change from the status quo.

He urged the citizens to remain united and speak with one voice, regardless of tribe or religion.

Obi, who was represented by the Labour Party governorship aspirant in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, also debunked the impression that Yoruba people harbour hatred for their Igbo counterparts.

While calling on Nigerians to band together to get rid of bad leadership, the presidential candidate said the people are tired of the Old Order and are hoping to see a new Nigeria.

“It was a time Nigerians united and spoke with one voice regardless of tribe, tongue or religion. The 2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project.

“It was a Nigerian project. I saw our legends and elder statesmen come together for the first time. I was glad to see people like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and others stand their ground.

“I am saying this to correct the impression that the Yoruba hate Igbo people. There is nothing like that. Too numerous people from different ethnicities thronged the pit to show their support. A lot of people made certain sacrifices because we just wanted to say ‘Enough is enough’ in Nigeria. Imagine those who had lost their lives for the cause of a new Nigeria,” he said.

The event was organised by NACJD to celebrate the heroes of the 2023 election.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; a leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebajo; Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah were also given special recognition in other categories.

