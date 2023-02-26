ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River

Ima Elijah

It is important to recognise that in Yakurr LGA, dominantly controlled by APC, the LP won...

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Preliminary outcomes from multiple polling stations across most areas of Cross River State suggest that the Labour Party, LP, is currently leading in the state.

The LP has been reported to have won by a significant margin in the declared polling units, with the APC closely following in some units.

It is important to recognise that in Yakurr LGA, dominantly controlled by APC, the LP won.

At the Ministry of Agriculture Unit 014 Ijiman Ugep.

Presidential

APC:27

PDP:12

LP:35

In Ikom LGA, OFUTOP II ward, Playground Nsimaghe polling unit:

Presidential

total vote record: 215

App: 1

NNPP: 1

BOOB: 2

PDP: 2

APC: 7

LP: 185

invalid vote: 17

At Old Etomi road in Yakurr LGA

1194 – General votes

219 -Accredited

Presidential

LP – 172

APC – 7

PDP – 11

APP – 1

PRP – 1

AAC – 1

YPP – 2

ZLP – 3

APM – 1

APGA – 1

ADC – 1

INVALID – 13

On Orok Orok Street Calabar South Calabar South

Presidential

LP – 160

APC – 26

PDP – 8

Calabar south ward4

Presidential

LP – 114

APC – 94

PDP – 47

Void – 17

In Ward 8, Unit 025 in Calabar Municipality,

Presidential

APC. 15

PDP. 11

LP. 108

YPP. 1

ZLP. 2

NNPP. 2

INV. 14

At PU: 041 Uwanse by Ibonda, Calabar South.

Presidential

APC 33

PDP 17

LP 138

In Ogoja in Yahe Ward PU;008 By play Ground

Presidential

LP; 72

APC; 18

PDP; 9

invalid; 2

CALABAR MUNICIPAL

At 8MILES Ikot Ene Obong, Ward 9 Unit 11 Open Space PEN International School

Presidential

APC = 17

PDP = 10

LP = 253

Ugbowo Primary School *Unit 12*

APC – 10

PDP – 03

LP – 124

*Unit 10*

APC – 3

PDP – 5

LP – 145

*Unit 11*

PDP – 4

APC – 4

LP – 119

*Unit 9*

PDP – 5

APC – 7

LP – 153

Ward 1 unit 5 Calabar municipality*

Presidential

Lp- 137

PDP – 19

APC- 18

Etap Ekpo Town Hall unit 018, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, Cross River State.

PDP: 17

APC: 35

LP: 157

UNIT 015 (KOPIARI WULA EKUMPUO), Boki LGA

Presidential

APC 12

PDP 14

LP 69

Abasi Edem/Akparika

(Cross River State Deputy Speaker Polling Unit )

Presidential

LP – 206

APC -67

PDP – 18

UNIT 006 ward 10. Calabar South Result

Presidential

LP 149

PDP 10

APC 31

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

