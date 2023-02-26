Preliminary outcomes from multiple polling stations across most areas of Cross River State suggest that the Labour Party, LP, is currently leading in the state.
2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River
It is important to recognise that in Yakurr LGA, dominantly controlled by APC, the LP won...
The LP has been reported to have won by a significant margin in the declared polling units, with the APC closely following in some units.
It is important to recognise that in Yakurr LGA, dominantly controlled by APC, the LP won.
Results from other polling units in Cross River
At the Ministry of Agriculture Unit 014 Ijiman Ugep.
Presidential
APC:27
PDP:12
LP:35
In Ikom LGA, OFUTOP II ward, Playground Nsimaghe polling unit:
Presidential
total vote record: 215
App: 1
NNPP: 1
BOOB: 2
PDP: 2
APC: 7
LP: 185
invalid vote: 17
At Old Etomi road in Yakurr LGA
1194 – General votes
219 -Accredited
Presidential
LP – 172
APC – 7
PDP – 11
APP – 1
PRP – 1
AAC – 1
YPP – 2
ZLP – 3
APM – 1
APGA – 1
ADC – 1
INVALID – 13
On Orok Orok Street Calabar South Calabar South
Presidential
LP – 160
APC – 26
PDP – 8
Calabar south ward4
Presidential
LP – 114
APC – 94
PDP – 47
Void – 17
In Ward 8, Unit 025 in Calabar Municipality,
Presidential
APC. 15
PDP. 11
LP. 108
YPP. 1
ZLP. 2
NNPP. 2
INV. 14
At PU: 041 Uwanse by Ibonda, Calabar South.
Presidential
APC 33
PDP 17
LP 138
In Ogoja in Yahe Ward PU;008 By play Ground
Presidential
LP; 72
APC; 18
PDP; 9
invalid; 2
CALABAR MUNICIPAL
At 8MILES Ikot Ene Obong, Ward 9 Unit 11 Open Space PEN International School
Presidential
APC = 17
PDP = 10
LP = 253
Ugbowo Primary School *Unit 12*
APC – 10
PDP – 03
LP – 124
*Unit 10*
APC – 3
PDP – 5
LP – 145
*Unit 11*
PDP – 4
APC – 4
LP – 119
*Unit 9*
PDP – 5
APC – 7
LP – 153
Etap Ekpo Town Hall unit 018, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, Cross River State.
PDP: 17
APC: 35
LP: 157
UNIT 015 (KOPIARI WULA EKUMPUO), Boki LGA
Presidential
APC 12
PDP 14
LP 69
Ward 1 unit 5 Calabar municipality
Presidential
Lp- 137
PDP – 19
APC- 18
Abasi Edem/Akparika
(Cross River State Deputy Speaker Polling Unit )
Presidential
LP – 206
APC -67
PDP – 18
UNIT 006 ward 10. Calabar South Result
Presidential
LP 149
PDP 10
APC 31
