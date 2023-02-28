BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

The parties made the call in Abuja on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Abuja.

The development came after the parties called for cancellation of the 2023 presidential election results on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

In a joint statement by the parties, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, said INEC is compromised the integrity of the election.

The parties, however, called for a fresh election, saying the exercise was not not free and far.

“We are therefore constrained on this development to state that INEC compromised the integrity of this elections even before collation commenced at the polling units.

“Section 60 sub-section 5 of the Electoral Act says that the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including total number of accredited voter and the results of the ballots in a manner as prescribed by the commission.

“A failure to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the guidelines makes it imperative that all results recently uploaded on the IReV portal must be updated before they are announced.

“INEC went back on that promise…This election is not free and far from being fair and transparent.”

“We shall not be part of the electoral process currently going on at the National Collation Centre and we demand that this sham of an election be immediately cancelled.

“We also call for a fresh election to be carried out in accordance to the laid down INEC procedure.”