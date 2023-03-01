ADVERTISEMENT
I’m happy Tinubu’s presidency is happening in my lifetime  — Babangida

Bayo Wahab

IBB says Tinubu is a good man for the job.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he visited the former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he visited the former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida. (PMNews)

In a statement by his media aide on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Babangida described Tinubu as the best man for the job, saying he has what it takes to lead the country.

The ex-military leader also expressed confidence that Tinubu would take Nigeria to the next level.

“It’s a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job, he said.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Pulse Nigeria
“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as the President of Nigeria. For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation, what we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come, but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.”

Babangida further said “Tinubu is coming from the background of a performer, who loves his people with all his hearts and who knows how to put a round peg in a round hole”.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu to repair the country.

Babangida also appealed to other candidates to see Tinubu’s emergence as the will of God, adding that “the work of nation building requires that all hands must be on deck”.

“This is a bright moment for Nigeria, we have to take our destiny in our hands and make things work for us as a nation. We cannot continue to do things the same way, and I believe that God will make things work for this country again,” Babangida said.

The retired general believes Tinubu’s presidency is a new dawn for Nigerians.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential election earlier on Wednesday and presented him his certificate of return hours after the declaration.

Bayo Wahab

