ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

The PDP had rejected the results of the election before INEC declared Bola Tinubu winner of the election.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)
Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

Recommended articles

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, joined Atiku and supporters of the party to protest against the just concluded presidential election.

Following the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2022, declared the All progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the PDP prior to the announcement of the winner had rejected the result of the election citing irregularities in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election

Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election

Abia PDP rejects Presidential/NASS elections results

Abia PDP rejects Presidential/NASS elections results

LP's Lagos governorship candidate GRV wants to replace danfo buses

LP's Lagos governorship candidate GRV wants to replace danfo buses

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper