2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja
The PDP had rejected the results of the election before INEC declared Bola Tinubu winner of the election.
The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, joined Atiku and supporters of the party to protest against the just concluded presidential election.
Following the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2022, declared the All progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the contest.
But the PDP prior to the announcement of the winner had rejected the result of the election citing irregularities in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.
Details later...
