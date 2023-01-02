2023: Council of Obas, residents community endorse Tinubu, APC in Sokoto

A statement issued on Monday by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media said that the first to visit was the Oba in Council led by the Chairman, Alhaji Surajudeen Sahabi, who spoke on behalf of the group.

Sahabi informed the lawmaker that on their part, they were ready to work together with the APC leadership towards ensuring the success of the party come 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“This is especially the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, among other candidates of the party,” he said.

Similarly, the Association of Sokoto State Residents Community under the Leadership of Alhaji Salmanu Oke told Wamakko that they came to register their unflinching support towards the victory of APC in the state.

He further said that the residents community in the state would not forget the invaluable gestures extended to them by Wamakko when he was the Governor of the state.

Responding, Wamakko, while welcoming the two groups said: ”Nigeria is one indivisible nation,” adding, “therefore, Sokoto is a home to all the tribes irrespective of where one comes from.”

The lawmaker said that one of the reasons why APC brought Tinubu as its candidate was to ensure the unity of Nigeria as a indivisible nation.

“Nigeria is for all of us hence the need to come together and work for a better tomorrow,” he urged.

Wamakko also recallled that when he was elected as the governor of the state, he abolished what was then called ‘school fees to non indigenes in the state’.

He further stated that he also appointed one of them to serve as his Special Adviser in his government just to ensure that they were carried along.

Wamakko assured the visitors that APC would consider them in its affairs, if given the mandate during 2023 polls.

During the visit, the representatives of the different tribes of Yoruba, Igbo, Tiv, and Hausa, among others, were allowed to speak in their languages as a sign of one nation.