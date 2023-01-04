2023: Atiku will change Nigeria’s political fortune – Tambuwal

According to him, Abubakar has designed workable strategies to end banditry, fight corruption, unemployment, address infrastructural decay and boost the socioeconomic life of Nigerians, among other issues.

“Therefore, we should all give our votes for PDP candidates from the President to the State House of Assembly in order to benefit the best Nigeria of our dreams.

“We should safeguard our Permanent Voter Cards and avoid any person who would use money to buy our votes for the best of our country’s future,” he said.

The governor further urged the gathering to maintain their dignity, adding that they should not, in any way, allow themselves to be used to compromise peaceful coexistence at the expense of violence and chaos.

Tambuwal warned youths against thuggery, saying: “You should ask any politician who invite you into political thuggery to align you with his sons and daughters.”

The state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, thanked the people of the areas for their sustained support to the party.

Bello received some prominent members of other political parties who, according to them, saw reason to defect to the PDP alongside their followers.

The chairman appreciated the wise decision of the new entrants, describing them as partners in progress.

On his part, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, pledged to maintain the legacy and dynamic style of Tambuwal, if elected.

The Director-General of the campaign council in the state and former minister, Alhaji Yusuf Sulaiman, assured that the door of PDP is open for all new entrants.