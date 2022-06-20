2023: Atiku ridicules Peter Obi, Tinubu over inability to pick running mates

Recall that Tinubu and Obi put ‘placeholders’ as their Vice-Presidential Candidates in order to meet up with a deadline put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Tinubu picked Usman Masari and Obi chose Doyin Okupe. Both aspirants have a 30-day window to replace them.

Atiku, in a said: “The office of the president in particular requires that the holder of that office must have clarity of the mind on decision-making.

“That is why in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, the choice that a presidential candidate makes about their running mates, and how they make the decision, provides a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.”

According to Atiku, “In meeting up with this expectation, and more importantly to ensure that I make a pick of a running mate that you shall be proud of, it became necessary for me to be introspective about my choice.”

He continued, “Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious. His experience as a Senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.

“Ifeanyi and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of asset to our campaign. In the months ahead to the general election, together with other great leaders of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party and, with your esteemed support, we shall work very hard to ensure convincing victory for our party."

Meanwhile a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has resigned his membership of the PDP.

This was disclosed on Monday, June 20, 2022, via a letter he addressed to the party’s national chairman, Senator (Dr.) lyorchia Ayu.