The All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates for the Rivers Governorship Primary Election have elected Mr Tonye Cole, a Lagos based billionaire as the 2019 governorship candidate of the party.

Col. Lawal Isa (Rtd.), Chairman, APC Governorship Primary Election Committee for Rivers, announced that Cole, an oil mogul, secured 3,329 votes to defeat other aspirants.

Isa commended the delegates for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the voting at the Igboukwu Field in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He stated that Dr. Dawari George secured 491 votes, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs secured 38 votes and Sen. Magnus Abe Sen. Magnus Abe one vote.

He said that a total of 18 votes were declared invalid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC National Secretariat approved indirect mode of Primary Election in Rivers.

Sen. Abe and Chief Lulu-Briggs were absent during the election. No agent represented the duo.

However, Abe organised a parallel primary, which returned him as the governorship candidate.