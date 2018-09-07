Pulse.ng logo
2019: Lagos AD picks Salis as governorship candidate

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Salis emerged by consensus through a voice vote at the party’s primaries in Lagos on Friday .

Chief Owolabi Salis has emerged the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) for the 2019 elections in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salis emerged by consensus through a voice vote at the party’s primaries in Lagos on Friday .

Salis, a Chartered Accountant, had in 2003 and 2007 aspired for governorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN reports that candidates for seats of the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate also emerged through consensus at the party’s primaries.

The process of selecting the candidates by the party’s delegates was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Mr Ugwuegbu Titus.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Kola Ajayi, commended members for their orderly conduct.

He said that the peaceful primaries showed AD was a true democratic party.

Ajayi praised the sportsmanship displayed by all members, especially those who sacrificed their ambitions for consensus candidates to emerge.

He urged members to continue to show loyalty and dedication to the party, as that was needed to realise its goals in the state.

“I commend you all for the way you have conducted yourselves so far, and I commend the sacrifice made by some of our candidates who had to give way for others to emerge.

“This is an important step for our party to provide an alternative to the present government in the state.

“To provide the kind of leadership that would take care of the needs of the people and take the state to the next level.

“I want you all to do your best to ensure that the AD wins in the election so that we can provide the impactful governance that will uplift the generality of the masses,” he said.

Ajayi said the AD had formed an alliance — Star Alliance — with some parties in the state.

He said the alliance was putting everything in place to present a credible consensus candidate to defeat the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The chairman described Salis as a distinguished indigene of Lagos who had the credentials to move the state forward.

Speaking, Salis thanked delegates for electing him as the party’s governorship candidate.

He said the election reflected the confidence they had in him.

The candidate said he had taken the challenge to contest in order to provide better leadership in the state.

He urged residents to believe and trust in his aspiration to make the state better

