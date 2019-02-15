Adamu gave the assurance when a Joint International Election Observation Mission to Nigerias elections visited him on Friday in Abuja.

The mission comprised the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI)

The police boss said that adequate arrangements had been put in place to curtail any security challenge that may arise during the elections.

He said that the force, in collaboration with other security agencies, had also made adequate security arrangement for observers and the media.

He said that the force would not tolerate persons covering the elections without identification cards.

If you are not with identification card, we believe you are there to cause trouble, he said.

Adamu said that the force had trained its personnel, who would be on election duty, on election security management which included providing security for INEC officials, voters and others.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and former President of Botswana, Mr Festus Mogae, had said that the NDI and IRI were non-partisan organisations.

He said that they were working in the country in consultation with the Nigerian people.

Also speaking, former President of Latvia, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, said that Nigeria was responsible for providing security for its people.

She said that it was the duty of the mission to report if the elections were credible or not.

Another member of the delegation, former Vice President of Gambia, Fatumata Tambajang, said that they were in the country to learn from the Nigerian people.

She underscored the importance of security for observers and the electorate during elections.