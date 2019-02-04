The Tonye Cole campaign organisation has hailed the decision of Justice Ali Gumel to grant a stay of execution on the judgement given by a High Court in River state in January 2019.

Justice Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court had earlier nullified the direct and indirect primary elections conducted by two factions of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

In his judgement, Justice Omotosho said both factions of the APC acted in disrespect of a pending suit before a Port Harcourt High Court.

Sen. Magnus Abe dragged the Rivers APC to court over his alleged exclusion from the Governorship primaries.

Following Justice Gumel’s ruling, the APC might field a Governorship candidate in the upcoming election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) de-listed all candidates of the APC, and barred them from contesting following Justice Omotosho’s ruling.

Read the statement by Tonye Cole campaign organisation below:

We have received with profound satisfaction, news of the landmark decision reached by the Court of Appeal presided over by his Lordship, Justice Ali Gumel, JCA.

The Court in its wisdom stayed the execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court which had stood between the APC and its right to participate in the forthcoming general elections in Rivers State.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party had dragged the Gubernatorial Candidate of the APC, Pastor Tonye Cole and other candidates of the party to the Federal High Court.

In what was obviously an attempt to deny the Rivers people of their right to choose in an election year, the PDP and its leadership in the most bizarre manner moved to forclose the participation of the APC in the electoral process.

We are therefore elated by the ruling of the Court of Appeal which has responsibly removed all legal incumberances that were hindering the progress of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State

The decision of the Court of Appeal has proved beyond reasonable doubt that justice can only be delayed, but not denied. It has similarly justified the legal axiom which says that those who come to equity must do so with clean hands.

We wish to place on record that the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Tonye Cole who invested so much hope in the judiciary does not consider the pronouncement of the Court of Appeal as a victory only for the APC.

Our position is that the landmark decision which opens the way for the APC to participate in the electoral process is an act of God, a victory both for democracy, the people and the judiciary.

The judiciary in any democracy is the last hope of the common man. What has happened in our case is evidence of the fact that despite the turbulence that the institution is facing at this time, ordinary Nigerians still stand a fair chance of securing justice.

We must not fail to appreciate the political sagacity of our Gubernatorial Candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole who attended court most of the time and inspired members of the party by his conduct and humility.

In so doing, Cole has demonstrated that he is a leader who can be trusted; a dependable leader who has the capacity to lead in times of peace and times of great adversity.

While we urge our teeming supporters to gird their loins for the good fight that is ahead, it is our prayer that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would do the needful by reinstating the names of candidates of the APC on the list of those who have been cleared for the elections.

Similarly, it is our considered opinion that INEC would take steps to provide a level playing field by giving the APC a fair chance to campaign, given the time lost as a result of the actions of persons who have proved to be interlopers.

The APC in Rivers State has been a victim of a conspiracy of the worst kind. By the grace of God, the evil plans of those behind the plot has collapsed.

It is our thinking that as an unbiased umpire, INEC would take necessary steps to bridge the gap between the APC and other parties which have been on the campaign trail.

Finally, we wish to thank our members for their patience and commitment. They have exhibited qualities that we are proud of in spite of acts of provocation. We also want to commend the judiciary for dispensing justice without fear or favour.

The Rivers people will never forget the courage displayed by their Lordships led by Justice Ali Gumel, who despite pressure brought by the actions of our adversaries, have ruled dispassionately in favour of the law.

Oil magnate, Tonye Cole is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.