Prof Frank Chukwuemeka, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Collation Officer for Ebonyi governorship announced Umahi as winner on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Chukwuemeka disclosed that Umahi polled a total of 393,043 votes to defeat his distant rival, Sen Sonni Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 81,703 votes to emerge the winner.

The collation officer said that the results collated from the 13 local government areas of the state showed that the PDP candidate won in all the 171 registration areas and 13 local government areas respectively.

According to him, total valid votes cast in the election is 482,018, total rejected votes 4,984 while total votes cast was 493,002.

I, Prof Frank Chukwuemeka, state officer for the Ebonyi governorship election held on Saturday, March 9 hereby declare the candidate of the PDP, Chief Dave Umahi, winner of the governorship election having won highest number of votes cast in the election.

He has fulfilled the requirements of the law and is hereby declared winner and returned elected, Chukwuemeka said.

He commended the electorate in the state for peaceful conduct in the election.

Similaly, candidates of the PDP in the state House of Assembly election emerged winners in the 24 state constituencies as announced by the respective returning officers in constituencies.

Breakdown of governorship election stood as follows; PDP polled 19,166 votes while APC candidate, scored 2055 votes in a result announced by the local government returning officer for Ivo, Dr Chima Onyebuchi.

In Ezza South, Dr Benard Eze, local government returning officer said that PDP polled 27,583 while APC scored 3,245 votes.

The PDP scored 48,256 votes while APC secured 1,004 votes in a result announced by Dr Monday Ikpor, returning officer for Ohaozara local government area.

Also in Afikpo South local government, PDP won a total of 27, 720 votes while APC scored 9,275 as declared by Dr John Chukwu, the returning officer.

In Ezza North, Mrs Clementina Ukaamaka, the local government returning officer said that PDP won 14,181 votes while APC score 2482.

In Ishielu local government, PDP scored 26,700 votes while APC got 3,105 votes, in Ebonyi local government council, Dr Friday Nwaalo said that PDP got 25, 830 votes while APC scored 5,951votes.

At Izzi local government area, APC governorship candidate got 9,815 while his PDP counterpart scored 26, 806 votes in a result announced by Dr Urom Oti.

In Ikwo local government area, Dr Akanu Otu ,returning officer said that APC scored 11475 while PDP got 37949. In Afikpo North, Dr Stanley Onuoha, returning officer announced that APC scored 7,446 while PDP got 21,245.

At Ohaukwu local government area, Dr Ndukaku Omaka, returning officer said that APC scored 9943 votes while PDP got 30,606 votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Mr Ndubuisi Chibueze-Agbo polled 554 votes.

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

Similaly, in Onitcha local government area, the PDP scored 52,851 votes to defeat APC which scored 2,477 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election held in all 13 local government areas of the state while voting did not take place in three wards in Ezza North local government area.