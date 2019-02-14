FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this at a capacity building workshop organised in Abuja for corps personnel participating in election duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is: 2019 Elections: FRSC, Roles and Responsibilities.

The corps marshal warned officers and men to guard against partisanship, stressing that nothing inimical should be done that could tarnish the image of the corps.

Oyeyemi said the training was aimed at developing the corps capacity to deliver better service during Saturdays election.

He said the event was being held simultaneously in all FRSC commands nationwide to prepare the personnel on what was expected of them during the poll.

All the personnel at the headquarters have been moved to the field commands already.

We must cooperate with other agencies; the police is the lead agency, our personnel will be deployed on election days; we are working in tandem with Police Commissioners in the states to ensure credible election, Oyeyemi said.

He urged the personnel to put in their best for the success of the election, saying the corps can not afford to fail the nation.

Oyeyemi said FRSC performed its assigned responsibilities diligently during the 2015 election and it was prepared for the success of the coming election.

With the call by President Muhammadu Buhari for credible election, the corps has no choice than to make it happen.

The Corps marshal noted that elections provide opportunities to advance democratisation and encourage political liberalisation.

He said a free and fair election must minimally satisfy certain requirements including transparency, integrity and accessibility.

Oyeyemi said FRSC officers were not immune to electoral offences and warned them to watch out for banana peels, so that there would be no unsavoury incidents recorded.

He also urged the personnel to remain apolitical, adding that they were not to operate outside their assigned duties.

Oyeyemi said FRSC had fulfilled eight out of the 10 point agenda set for it by INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu during his recent visit.

According to him, the task includes the screening and profiling of drivers that will be deployed to drive vehicles to convey election materials.

Also on the agenda was facilitating the speedy and prompt arrival of materials and personnel at designated points for the election, the corps marshal said.

We have implemented eight out of the 10 agenda; the ninth is inspection of vehicles, the 10th is to be carried out on election day.

He further said that advanced life support ambulances would be strategically deployed and urged voters to call the Toll Free Number 122 in case of emergency.