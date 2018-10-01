2019 Election: APC faction announces Sen. Abe winner in Rivers

news

Senator Magnus Abe has been declared winner of the direct primary for the 2019 Governorship election conducted by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Rivers.

The result was announced by Dr Sam Eligwe, the Returning Officer for the faction at the secretariat controlled by the faction in Port Harcourt.

According to Eligwe, Abe won with 144,929 votes..

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who polled 3,444 votes, came a distant second while Dr. Dawari George scored 1606 and Dr Tonye Cole got 882 votes in the results announced.