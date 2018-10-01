Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019 Election: APC faction announces Sen. Abe winner in Rivers

2019 Election APC faction announces Sen. Magnus Abe winner in Rivers

The result was announced by Dr Sam Eligwe, the Returning Officer for the faction at the  secretariat controlled by the faction in Port Harcourt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play 2019 Election: APC faction announces Sen. Abe winner in Rivers (thebridgenewsng)

Senator Magnus Abe has been declared winner of the direct primary for the 2019 Governorship election conducted by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Rivers.

The result was announced by Dr Sam Eligwe, the Returning Officer for the faction at the  secretariat controlled by the faction in Port Harcourt.

According to Eligwe,  Abe won with 144,929 votes..

Chief  Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who polled 3,444 votes, came a distant second while Dr. Dawari George scored 1606 and Dr Tonye Cole got 882 votes in the results announced.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment...bullet
2 Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirantbullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties
Amaechi, Abe Judges flee as youths attack Rivers court over APC crisis [PHOTOS]
Monkeypox Senators preach proactive measures to combat disease outbreak
Naira Senate worried over scarcity of lower denomination notes
Rivers APC No crisis, just plurality of interest
Amaechi, Wike It's time for these guys to get a room
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
In Rivers Hoodlums reportedly destroy APC factional secretariat
Rivers APC Crisis Amaechi, Abe's conflict deepens as thugs chase judges out of court (VIDEO)
2019 Election Rivers APC delegates elect Tonye Cole as Guber candidate

Politics

2019 Election 75 year-old Jeremiah Useni emerges Plateau PDP governorship candidate
Sanwo-Olu says Ambode let the tension and anxiety of the moment get to him
Ambode, Sanwo-Olu APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries
2019 Election: Violence disrupts PDP Governorship primaries in Gombe
2019 Election Violence disrupts PDP Governorship primaries in Gombe
Seyi Makinde
2019 Election Makinde emerges PDP Oyo State governorship candidate
X
Advertisement