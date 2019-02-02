This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) final list of governorship candidates displayed on Thursday at its headquarters, Yaba.

The females eying the state governorship seat include Asisat Abdulraheem of the African Peoples Alliance (APA); Patience Omeebere of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Abiola Adeyemi of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC).

Others are Pauline Adegbe of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA); Omolara Adesanya of the Providence Peoples Congress (PPC); Oluwatoyin Ogunbambi of the Peoples Trust (PT) and Adebisi Ogunsanya of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

They will slug it out with Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among others in the March 2 poll.

The list showed that DPC has both its governorship and deputy governorship candidates as females while the other six female candidates have male deputies.

Also, 22 male governorship candidates have female deputies while the other 16 male candidates have male deputies.

According to the list, the oldest among the governorship candidates is Dr Adetokunbo Pearse (70 years) of SDP while the youngest is Mr Samuel Anyamele (36 years) of UDP.

The INEC list also showed that 640 candidates are jostling for the 40 seats in the state house of assembly.

In the list, for the house of assembly, Alimosho Constituencies I and II had the highest number of contestants of 29 and 25 respectively.

Ibeju-Lekki Constituency II and Lagos Island I had the least seat contestants of 10 each.