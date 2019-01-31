The president took his re-election campaign to the northern state on Thursday, January 31, 2019, and his welcome party had two foreign governors who were pictured with state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

This was disclosed by Ganduje's aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, on his Twitter account (@dawisu) with attached photos showing Governor Issa Moussa of Zinder and Governor Zakiri Umar of Maradi.

The governors' surprising appearance at Buhari's campaign rally comes just a week after the presidency warned against foreign interference in the country's forthcoming elections.

The president's Kano rally is ongoing at the time of filing this report with thousands of supporters filling up the Sani Abacha Stadium in the state capital.

Buhari won 1,903,999 votes in the state during his 2015 triumph and is expected to pull another major coup from there in next month's election.

During the APC's primary election to elect the party's 2019 presidential candidate in November 2018, Buhari won 2,931,235 votes from party members in Kano alone.

The president has relentlessly appealed to Nigerians to re-elect him so that he can consolidate on the achievements of his first term.

Over the past couple of weeks, he's campaigned in Kogi, Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Osun, Imo and Abia.

2019 presidential race

Even though the February 16 election has been billed as a keen contest between Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they both face competition from 70 others.

Some of the other candidates include Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Peoples Trust (PT) and many more.