Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is worth N48billion. We know this because he just told us so.

By this latest public asset declaration, Makinde will now probably rank as one of the richest politicians in the land—one who amassed so much wealth before actually assuming public office.

Not even President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo came any close to Makinde’s numbers when they declared their assets publicly in 2015.

For context, President Muhammadu Buhari said he only had N30million in the bank, 270 cows, 25 sheep, five horses, birds and economic trees, five houses in Kaduna, Daura, Kano and Abuja, a plot of land each in Port Harcourt and Kano; farms, an orchard and some cars.

Buhari had added that his Daura houses were made of “mud.”

*tears*.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo fared better on the asset declaration stakes.

Osinbajo, a lawyer before his foray into politics, declared that he had a bank balance of about N94m and 900,000 United States Dollars, a four-bedroom residence in Victoria Garden City, Lagos, and a three-bedroom flat on 2, Mosley Road, Ikoyi; two-bedroom flat on Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and a 2-bedroom mortgaged property in Bedford, England as at May 29, 2015.

On Monday, July 15, 2019, Makinde picked up his asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In this explainer, we unpack the governor’s assets declaration form: