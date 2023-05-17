The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gagdi says it's unfair for the APC to zone two elective positions to the North West region.

Yusuf Gagdi is the member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau [Facebook/Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi]
Yusuf Gagdi is the member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau [Facebook/Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi]

Recommended articles

Gagdi said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja, saying that the North Central gave its best to the APC in the 2023 general elections as the party came second with the number of votes it gave to the APC.

He said that the performance of the APC in the North Central saw the party produce 11 Senators, ahead of the North West which produced 10 Senators.

Gagdi added that if the North Central had given such a quantum of support to APC in the election, it would be fair to zone the speakership to the sub-region.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was unfair for the APC to have zoned two elective positions to the North West.

"By now the message should have been very clear to the party that no reasonable Nigeria is comfortable of having six geopolitical zones with one getting two elective posts out of six.

"Nigeria has six statutory positions of the President, the Vice President, Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives," he said.

He said instead of sharing one to each zone, the party domiciled the two in one zone.

"And some are telling us the North Central has the position of the chairman of the party and we should have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is not fair to us. The party chairman has limited powers, so that cannot be counted.

"Up till today, I don't believe that the president-elect is aware of the consensus arrangement or whether it is his own idea, no, that is why we keep challenging the decision of the party.

"Because it is the party that issued the directive, the man has promised that he would reward loyalty and commitment," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

A match up photo of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [File]

INEC chairman and I know ourselves, he worked under me - Peter Obi